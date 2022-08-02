If you found yourself thinking the weather last month was a little more sultry than usual, it was not just your imagination.

Not only was July’s 88.6 degree average the hottest July ever observed (besting the old record by a hefty 1.2 degrees), but July 2022 will go into the record books as hottest month ever seen in Galveston over the past 150 years, with the month’s average temperature topping the previous hottest month (an 88.5 degree average recorded in August 2011).

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

