If you found yourself thinking the weather last month was a little more sultry than usual, it was not just your imagination.
Not only was July’s 88.6 degree average the hottest July ever observed (besting the old record by a hefty 1.2 degrees), but July 2022 will go into the record books as hottest month ever seen in Galveston over the past 150 years, with the month’s average temperature topping the previous hottest month (an 88.5 degree average recorded in August 2011).
To put this in perspective, no Galvestonian has endured a hotter month since official observations began 150 years ago in 1871-72.
On a little more optimistic note, scattered showers over the past few days have brought needed rains and some relief from the heat, with precipitation amounts ranging from 0.26 of an inch at Scholes International Airport in Galveston to about 0.89 of an inch in northern parts of the County.
Most places, however, received little to no rainfall from Sunday through Tuesday morning.
Looking ahead, we see a mixed picture.
For the short term, high pressure building eastward from the Four Corners region and the southern Rockies will result in a return to hotter and drier conditions for the middle of this week.
Upper-level forecast map for Thursday:
By Friday and Saturday, a series of weak mid- to upper-level disturbances tracking westward across the Gulf of Mexico will bring an influx of moist, unstable air and increased rain chances and clouds along the upper Texas coast.
Unfortunately, precipitation amounts will generally be modest with the latest models putting the heaviest rains to our east and south.
Finally, there is good news in that the Tropical Atlantic remains unfavorable in most spots for tropical cyclone development.
Dry air from the Sahara and strong wind shear continue to be the main factors inhibiting development. So, I guess all is not bad weather-wise.
Wind shear map:
Saharan Air Layer Dust:
With the peak of the hurricane season arriving by mid-August, it's still important to have a hurricane plan in place should conditions change, which they can do rapidly under certain circumstances.
