Forecasters have been calling for possible heavy rain for the past several days. For those of you who are wondering where the rains are, the short-answer is that they are delayed somewhat, but should move into our area from Sunday through Tuesday or Wednesday, if not longer.
High pressure aloft over Texas has continued to suppress shower and thunderstorm formation along the coast. However, a surge of deep tropical moisture should reach the Texas and Louisiana coast by tomorrow, bringing increased clouds, the chance of heavy rains, along with brisk easterly winds, rough offshore seas and slightly elevated tide levels. Forecasts are still calling for at least 2 inch to 4 inches of rain in Galveston County as a result.
The rains are part of a complicated weather pattern that involves an upper-level trough and low over the western Gulf of Mexico, two troughs over the Bay of Campeche and a tropical wave moving into Central America that is producing a large area of disturbed weather to its north.
Satellite Loop of Gulf of Mexico
Gulf of Mexico weather graphic
The large area of disturbed weather north of the trough and some model forecasts have led the National Hurricane Center to increase the chance of tropical development over the coming five days to 20 percent. Models seem to favor development along the coast of Mexico or very deep South Texas. However, given the uncertainties with this system, it would be best to keep in touch with local forecasts and outlooks from the National Hurricane Center.
So, to answer a question I have been getting frequently the past two or three days: yes, rain is coming and we are likely to see both heavy rains, breezy to windy conditions, rough seas and some elevated surf. Beyond that, we will have to wait and see if the disturbance can develop despite rather unfavorable upper-level conditions.
