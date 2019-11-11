Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers likely. High 74F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low around 40F. Winds N at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.