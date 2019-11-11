The strongest cold front yet this season should reach the coast by sometime this evening, prompting a Wind Advisory for Galveston County as well as Low Water Advisories for the Bay and Gale Warnings for the immediate coast and offshore waters, for winds gusting to 45-mph or high behind the front.

1500Z Surface Analysis
Monday's Front: Galveston
Developing Hazards with Strong Cold Front

Wind Advisory

As it currently appears, most of Galveston County east of I-45 and near the coast will avoid a freeze with lowest temperatures in the 40’s tomorrow morning and in the mid to upper-30’s Tuesday morning. There is some chance that western and northwestern parts of the County could receive a light freeze Tuesday morning, though the best chance of freezing weather, especially a hard freeze, will be to the north and west of Galveston County.

Cold on Tuesday and Colder Tuesday Night

Looking further ahead, somewhat milder conditions will set in by late Wednesday into Friday as an upper-level system near Baja California tracks east. Another cold front reaches the coast, by Friday. Fortunately, this next front will not be nearly as cold as our impending one!

48 Hour Day 4-5 Quantitative Precipitation Forecast

48 Hour Day 4-5 Quantitative Precipitation Forecast
WPC Day 3 SFC PROG

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

