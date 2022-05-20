A combination of a couple of cold fronts reaching Southeast Texas, upper-level disturbances and abundant moisture may bring much needed rain to a Galveston County still classified as in severe drought.

Surface Forecast Maps for Sunday:

ww1.gif

This front is expected to stall near the coast and then shift back to the north before an upper-level pattern change by Thursday brings clearing skies and cooler conditions to our area with minimum temperatures dipping below 70 degrees in northern parts of the county to the low to mid-70s near the coast and Bay by next Friday.

ww2.gif

Upper-level Forecast Map for next Thursday:

ww3.gif
ww4.gif

So, rain chances will gradually creep into our picture this weekend and linger through next week. Although projections of precipitation totals from Saturday through next Thursday continue to fluctuate, most models have suggested 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible over the region before the precipitation moves east of our area.

ww5.gif
ww6.gif

In any case, cooler, wetter weather appears likely for parts of next week.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, forecast models continue to hint at disturbed weather and possible tropical development over the western Caribbean, Central America, and the far eastern Pacific south of Mexico next week into the following weekend.

European Model Outlook for Saturday May 28:

ww7.png

GFS (American Model) Outlook for Monday, May 30:

ww8.gif

Much uncertainty, however, continues over what, where and when with this area of disturbed weather. The current models generally keep these disturbances away from the northwest Gulf of Mexico, but given the uncertainty and the time of year, will definitely will bear watching over time.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

