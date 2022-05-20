This front is expected to stall near the coast and then shift back to the north before an upper-level pattern change by Thursday brings clearing skies and cooler conditions to our area with minimum temperatures dipping below 70 degrees in northern parts of the county to the low to mid-70s near the coast and Bay by next Friday.
Upper-level Forecast Map for next Thursday:
So, rain chances will gradually creep into our picture this weekend and linger through next week. Although projections of precipitation totals from Saturday through next Thursday continue to fluctuate, most models have suggested 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible over the region before the precipitation moves east of our area.
In any case, cooler, wetter weather appears likely for parts of next week.
Meanwhile in the Tropics, forecast models continue to hint at disturbed weather and possible tropical development over the western Caribbean, Central America, and the far eastern Pacific south of Mexico next week into the following weekend.
European Model Outlook for Saturday May 28:
GFS (American Model) Outlook for Monday, May 30:
Much uncertainty, however, continues over what, where and when with this area of disturbed weather. The current models generally keep these disturbances away from the northwest Gulf of Mexico, but given the uncertainty and the time of year, will definitely will bear watching over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.