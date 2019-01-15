It is no secret that the coldest weather of the season should reach the Texas coast by this weekend. While moderating temperatures and some relatively light rain should precede this front, parts of Galveston may see its first freeze this winter by Sunday or Monday. Gusty north winds behind this front will make the conditions seem even colder as we reach the weekend and move into next week.
Looking more closely at our weather the next few days, moisture moving in from the Pacific as well as from the Gulf of Mexico should lead to milder conditions by Thursday and Friday with high temperatures reaching the upper-60’s on Friday and periods of light rain bringing somewhat soggy conditions back to our area.
By Saturday, a southward plunge in the jet stream will allow cold air from Canada and the Arctic to plunge deep into the state, bringing freezing temperatures to northern and inland parts of Galveston County and in the mid-30’s near the coast and Bay.
Strong winds are anticipated from Saturday into Sunday and wind chill levels should dip into the low 20’s to upper-teens across Galveston County. Wind advisories will likely be necessary for Saturday and Sunday.
If there is good news with this forecast, is that skies should clear out rapidly behind a line of thunderstorms expected to move in with the frontal passage. Also, the duration of freezing temperatures, even in northwest parts of the County, should be only a few hours each night and morning, rather than the prolonged period of freezing that damaged so much vegetation last January.
Nevertheless, this far ahead, there is some uncertainty in exactly how cold it will get locally, so I suggest paying close attention to the forecasts later this week and making some early preparations to protect tender vegetation.
In any event, it will be clear that winter has truly arrived!
Noooooooo!!!
