The past three days have brought mostly cloudy skies, fog, mist, and light rain to the area.
This trend will end dramatically by tomorrow as a robust cold front moves through Texas, bringing breezy conditions, much cooler morning temperatures and low humidity levels to Galveston County.
In the wake of the front, sunny skies, cool mornings and mild to warm afternoons will prevail through most of the weekend. Morning temperatures will range from the upper-50’s at the coast to near 50 over northwest portions of the County, bringing the coolest readings so far this month.
However, intense sunshine and low humidity levels will allow afternoon temperatures to climb back into the low to mid-70’s on Friday and the mid-70’s at the coast to near 80 degrees over inland areas by Saturday afternoon making conditions generally favorable for the outdoor activities popular this time of year.
With precipitation totals so far this year running less than ½ of normal in Galveston (4.08” compared to the 9.74” expected by April 4) and over 40% less at League City (6.98” compared to the 11.69” usually seen by early April), not everyone may be thrilled with the string of clear, dry days.
Fortunately, for gardeners, the outlook for next week appears to be wetter overall as a deep low pressure area and upper-level trough moves slowly east across the country. This should result in increasing clouds and even a slight chance of rain by Sunday night with rain chances continuing throughout much of next week.
This trend is reflected in the 6–10-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center which calls for warmer and wetter weather for the second week of April.
Ideally there will be enough variety in our weather over the coming week and a half to satisfy both those who are enjoying the spring weather and those looking for a little more moisture before the long, warm days of late spring and early summer begin in earnest.
