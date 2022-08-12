The National Hurricane Center has given a low-pressure area southwest of New Orleans a 10 percent chance of developing over the next five days.
Surface weather map:
Satellite image:
Although the low will be moving southwestward into an area of lower wind shear, interaction with mid- and upper-level low pressure troughs will inhibit development to some degree.
Wind shear map:
Given the complexity of the atmospheric environment, models offer very different outcomes for this feature with some (such as the NAVGEM and NCEP) depicting a mostly upper-level system as it approaches the mid- to lower Texas coast Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Weather Prediction Center shows a rather weak surface low south of Galveston Saturday along a surface trough extending from south Louisiana to the South Texas coast.
Whether the system develops or not, local impacts are likely to remain the same, with showers and thunderstorms possible though Sunday. Given the projected trajectory of the low, however, it appears that the best chances for heavy rain will be offshore and toward the lower Texas coast, with most of the coastal regions having only a marginal chance for excessive rainfall, which is precipitation exceeding flash flood within 25 miles of any given point.
Certainly, it is wise to monitor any tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico and to pay attention to any updates from the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service. Still, the latest data, suggests that impacts in our area will be modest with periods of rain through the weekend.
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.
