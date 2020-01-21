An upper-level trough expected to move across the region Wednesday and Thursday accompanied by an advancing cold front threatens to bring heavy rain to Galveston County.
Although the heaviest precipitation is likely to be offshore, amounts of 1-2 inches or a little higher cannot be ruled out and some localized street flooding could occur.
Brisk east and southeast winds ahead of this system could also result in small craft advisories, some dangerous surf with waves of 5-7 feet near shore and elevated tides.
The winds expected to gusts of 30-35 mph near shore, could result in minor coastal flooding and dangerous rip tides. of up 3 ½ feet above normal low tide levels.
Click here to see the forecast wind loop map.
Looking further ahead, drier air moving in behind the front should result in mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool, mild temperatures for this coming weekend.
Weather, however, is likely to be mild and somewhat wet, probably with some more fog likely as we near the end the month.
