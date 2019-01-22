This winter we seemed to be locked in a progressive pattern in which systems (fronts, lows and upper-level disturbances) move rapidly from west to east across the country.
While milder conditions have returned today along with increasing clouds, rainy, windy, cold weather will make a return by late tonight into early tomorrow as yet another cold front races across Texas.
This will lead to showers and thunderstorms rolling through Galveston County tonight and the first half of tomorrow. Rainfall amounts may exceed 1 inch or more before the precipitation moves out of the area, though excessive amounts are not expected locally at this time.
Fortunately, this round of cold air is mostly Pacific in origin, meaning that it will not be quite as cold as our last round with temperatures likely to remain above freezing in Galveston County. However, very gusty winds will make the temperature seem even colder than it is as the wind chill effect takes place. Of course, the brisk winds will likely lead to another round of wind advisories for coastal waters and rip tide warnings.
The official forecasts call for wind gusts as high as 35-mph late tonight and tomorrow. Here is a link to a site that can provide a map of the wind level changes locally and over the Gulf for the next few days. Simply, click start at the bottom left and the map will scroll through a visual representation of expected wind speeds through the middle of next week.
If you notice, the map shows a couple of more fronts reaching the coast over the coming week or so. In other words, expect more of the same as we move into late January!
