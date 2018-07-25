A weak cold front drifted south across the area yesterday, bringing clouds and some relief from the heat. Temperatures dipped into the upper-70’s this morning across most of the County, even Galveston Island. A hoped for long-shot for rain, however, did not materialize, leaving the area to face another few days with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.
With arid conditions creeping back into the picture locally, I am beginning to run into questions about when we can expect our next chance for meaningful precipitation. The good news is that there is some hope on the horizon both for rain and possibly a slight cool down in about 5-7 days.
A pattern change that has the large upper-level high pressure ridge over Texas retreating back to the west is the main cause for some optimism. This change, accompanied by the westward drift of the low pressure trough now over the East and another summer cold front, should give us at least a decent chance for precipitation from late Sunday through Wednesday of next week. While it is too soon, for much certainty about how much rain we will see locally, the outlook is more favorable than it has been for the past couple of weeks.
Finally, the good news is that the Tropical Atlantic Basin continues to be quiet without much activity expected through early August, if not longer. While conditions for tropical storm formation will be improving over the eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico, this pattern is not expected to make its way into the western Caribbean Sea until a little later in August. At that time, we may have some concerns, but that would be in keeping with what we expect anyway as we move towards mid-August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.