At 11 am, EDT, Hurricane Ian was centered about 100 miles west of Grand Cayman. The system is intensifying rapidly as expected and is now projected to become a Category 4 hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
As Ian intensifies, the storm surge risk for the Tampa Bay area increases
Stan Blazyk
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.
