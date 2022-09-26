At 11 am, EDT, Hurricane Ian was centered about 100 miles west of Grand Cayman. The system is intensifying rapidly as expected and is now projected to become a Category 4 hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Ian was moving northwestward at 13-mph with a turn to the north expected over the coming 24-36 hours.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

