Thunderstorms rumbled across Galveston County yesterday afternoon and evening, bringing amounts from ½ inch to a little over 1 inch for much of the County, with rainfall totals generally ranging from 2/3 to ¾ inch.
The rain is a result of an upper-level low over Nevada and Arizona which is causing divergence in the upper-level winds over Texas while also sending weak upper-level disturbances into the state. Combined with an ample moisture flow from the Gulf of Mexico this makes a perfect scenario for thunderstorm activity this time of year.
While precipitation amounts in our area have not been excessive, sections of Jackson County to our southwest saw flooding as they were inundated with over 13 inches of rain in these storms.
Looking ahead more rain is likely with rain possible every day this week into the early part of the weekend. Unfortunately, it is impossible at this point to determine how much rain will fall in any specific locale. This is illustrated by the seven-day precipitation outlook, which shows a broad area of the state at risk of excessive rainfall.
The significance of this is not that all the areas in these areas will receive that much rain, but that all the areas will be at some risk for excessive rain and some flooding.
In Galveston County it appears as though our best probability for excessive rainfall will be in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe as the upper-level low drifts east into Texas.
Regardless how this situation plays out locally, it now seems certain that the County will go into early June with ample soil moisture, something that was far from certain just a couple of weeks ago.
