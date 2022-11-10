Weather through the first nine days of this month has resembled early autumn, rather than November, despite the seasonal appearance of fog.
Temperatures so far this month have run 6.5 degrees higher than normal at League City, with an 85-degree high recorded there on Sunday, and 5.1 degrees above average in Galveston, despite a weak cold front over the weekend.
This mild spell is about to come to an abrupt end Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through the area dropping temperatures and bringing chance of severe thunderstorms, followed by the coldest weather so far this fall.
Saturday forecast map:
Precipitation outlook for Friday through Monday:
Temperatures by Sunday morning should drop into the 40s on the mainland and near 50 on the Island. With brisk winds and cloudy skies, the front will provide and early preview of winter, with high temperatures below 60 likely during at least two of the coming seven days. There will be another chance for rain Monday as a surface low develops over South Texas and a reinforcing push of colder air moves through on Tuesday.
Looking beyond next week, the longer-term forecasts show up dramatically in the latest six- to 10-day and eight- to 14-day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center.
While Texas is looking for a major cool down, Florida is enduring the onslaught of former Hurricane Nicole as it moves northwestward toward Georgia and the Carolinas, leaving power outages, surge damage along the Atlantic coastline and inland flooding along the St. John and other rivers in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.