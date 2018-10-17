Although cloudy skies, brisk north and northeast winds, cool temperatures and some mist and fog continue over our area, rainfall with this latest cold front has proven to be somewhat less than original forecasts suggested. Luckily, Galveston County has remained sandwiched between heavy rains that have caused flooding over a large part of Central Texas and between precipitation to our south and southeast associated with the frontal boundary and an associated area of low pressure. This pattern, however, has kept Gulf waters unsettled and a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for offshore.
While we will still likely receive more rain this weekend, ahead of a cold front expected to slide in from the northeast, the overall amounts and coverage may be less than was originally suggested as well, with the heaviest amounts again to our northwest and to the south.. This cold front, expected to move through the area Sunday or Monday, will keep cool conditions around for much of next week, as well lead to drier conditions for the first part of next week.
Looking further ahead, we may shift back to a wetter scenario by the middle of next week, as an upper-level trough tracks towards Texas from the west and another low forms in the western Gulf of Mexico.
As for me, I am quite content with the cooler temperatures!
