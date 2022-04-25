Galveston County continues to endure an excessively dry April with but 0.21” recorded through Sunday at Scholes Field in Galveston (1.44 inch less than normal through April 24th) and 0.18 inch in League City (3.20 inches less than would be expected through April 24th).
With thunderstorms currently firing off to our north ahead of a cold front currently moving into Central and Southeast Texas, what are our chances of receiving any substantial precipitation locally?
To answer that we need to look at a few parameters. First, there is plenty of low-level moisture in place. Second, the slow-moving cold front is already setting off thunderstorms near the frontal boundary. Third, upper-level dynamics are decent for thunderstorm activity to our north, but a persistent cap (layer of warm, stable air) near the coast makes the environment less favorable for storm activity and/or substantial rainfall in the County.
So overall, there is a good chance for some rain in Galveston County, but precipitation amounts are likely to be much less than needed. There will be some chance that the cap could erode enough to support more thunderstorm development over County, but that remains a long-shot at the present time.
The latest short-term model outlook continues to show limited precipitation near the coast over the coming 18 hours with heaviest rain concentrated to our north.
If there is a good note in all of this, the cold front will push offshore tomorrow bringing a brief spell of lower humidity levels and somewhat cooler conditions.
Outflow boundaries from thunderstorms drifting south had led to a Special Marine Warning for parts of the Bay and the Coast. https://marine.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=GMZ355&warncounty=marine&firewxzone=&local_place1=7NM%20ENE%20Galveston%20TX&product1=Special+Marine+Warning&lat=29.3408&lon=-94.6672#.YmcKQ9rMKUk
