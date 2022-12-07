December 2022 has been remarkably mild to warm. Temperatures this month through Tuesday have averaged 7.9 degrees above normal in Galveston and 8.2 degrees above on the mainland, with three afternoon readings of 80 degrees or higher recorded in Dickinson.

This is a distinct contrast with November, which was very wet and cool with monthly temperature running 2.1 degrees below long-term averages in Galveston and 2 degrees less than expected on the mainland.

ww1.png
ww2.png
ww3.gif
ww4.gif
ww5.gif
ww6.gif
ww7.gif
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Sort of weather related - there will be an occultation of Mars by the moon tonight - meaning that the moon will pass over Mars in the night sky. We won't be able to see the full occultation in Galveston, but we'll be able to see the moon and Mars get very close together (an "appulse"). It should happen about 9-ish. Mars is in opposition (Mars, Earth, and the sun will be in a straight line with Mars and Earth on the same side of the sun). Mars is also at perigee - its closest distance from the Earth, so it will be extra large and bright.

It's not an extremely rare phenomenon, but a fun one. Hopefully there won't be clouds or fog to block the show.

