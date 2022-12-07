December 2022 has been remarkably mild to warm. Temperatures this month through Tuesday have averaged 7.9 degrees above normal in Galveston and 8.2 degrees above on the mainland, with three afternoon readings of 80 degrees or higher recorded in Dickinson.
This is a distinct contrast with November, which was very wet and cool with monthly temperature running 2.1 degrees below long-term averages in Galveston and 2 degrees less than expected on the mainland.
In addition to being cool, November 2022 was the 10th wettest ever in Galveston, with 8.20 inches of rain observed. The mainland was even wetter, with 9.78 inches. While the persistent rains felt oppressive by many, they were effective in decisively ending drought conditions in the county.
Looking ahead, our almost summer-like conditions should persist into this weekend, with periods of fog playing hide and seek with the sun. A large upper-level high over the Gulf of Mexico should keep colder air and most rain systems well off to our north and west.
Current upper-level map:
A weak cold front might push off the coast by Sunday, bringing a slight chance of showers and a very modest cool-down; high temperatures should still reach the low 70s behind this front.
A more robust cold front is anticipated to push off the Texas coast by next Wednesday, however, with a large upper-level low and trough moving east across the county. As it does so, we should see more seasonably cool temperatures and a decent chance of showers or thunderstorms.
Upper-level forecast map for Wednesday:
This second front, while bringing a distinct cool-down, will not be especially frigid for this time of year. Still, the outlook overall is for somewhat cooler conditions in the week leading up to Christmas weekend with morning temperatures mostly ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s and the 60s during the afternoon.
Sort of weather related - there will be an occultation of Mars by the moon tonight - meaning that the moon will pass over Mars in the night sky. We won't be able to see the full occultation in Galveston, but we'll be able to see the moon and Mars get very close together (an "appulse"). It should happen about 9-ish. Mars is in opposition (Mars, Earth, and the sun will be in a straight line with Mars and Earth on the same side of the sun). Mars is also at perigee - its closest distance from the Earth, so it will be extra large and bright.
It's not an extremely rare phenomenon, but a fun one. Hopefully there won't be clouds or fog to block the show.
