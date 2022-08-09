Weather prediction can be a challenging endeavor, especially when trying to assess the impacts of weak mid- and upper-level disturbances. Very slight changes in where these systems track, how they interact with each other and how secondary factors such as outflow boundaries will influence events in any locale.
It is no accident that meteorology generated “Chaos Theory” (which has since been adopted by many probabilistic sciences including quantum physics), explaining how very small changes in initial conditions can result in significant changes over time.
Most model projections agree that precipitation and cloudiness will increase from mid-week into this coming weekend over our area, and this is reflected in the latest forecasts, which call for a 50 percent to 70 percent chance of rain locally from Thursday through Saturday.
However, exactly how much rain and where the heaviest amounts will be remains an open question.
Looking at the general outlook, a weak mid- to upper-level trough will drift southward by tomorrow night between high pressure to our west and high pressure in the Atlantic. This should enhance chances for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday.
Current mid-level map:
In addition, the approach of a mid-level low/trough moving west from the central Gulf of Mexico and an accompanying surge of deep tropical moisture will further enhance precipitation chances on Thursday and Friday.
Surface Forecast Map for Friday:
Moisture content outlook for Friday:
Precipitation outlooks for Thursday and Friday:
Currently, projections call for about 0.75 of an inch to 1.25 inches of rain over the coming five days, with heavier amounts concentrated just to the east of Galveston County with a slight chance of excessive rainfall amounts in our area.
Finally, a quick note on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has lowered the chances for the disturbance off the African Coast from 40 percent to 30 percent over the coming five days.
A major factor inhibiting the development of this system continues to be an area of strong wind shear over the mid-Atlantic and Caribbean Sea.
Models continue to favor a track with this system that takes it generally north of the Caribbean and east of the Gulf of Mexico. Still, it will be worth monitoring as a few favor a little more southerly path with this disturbance.
