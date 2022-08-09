Weather prediction can be a challenging endeavor, especially when trying to assess the impacts of weak mid- and upper-level disturbances. Very slight changes in where these systems track, how they interact with each other and how secondary factors such as outflow boundaries will influence events in any locale.

It is no accident that meteorology generated “Chaos Theory” (which has since been adopted by many probabilistic sciences including quantum physics), explaining how very small changes in initial conditions can result in significant changes over time.

ww1.png
ww2.jpeg
ww3.gif
ww4.png
ww5.gif
ww6.gif
ww7.gif
ww8.gif
ww9.png
ww10.gif
ww11.gif
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription