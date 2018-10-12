Weather this weekend will be fairly good overall with sunny to partly cloudy skies and only a low chance of rain on Sunday. There will be a slight fly in the ointment as brisk southerly winds will bring increasing humidity levels back to our area along with warmer temperature. Still, the outlook for outdoor events such as Octoberfest, Artwalk and the Galveston Fishing Rodeo is fairly favorable, though it may be a little windier than ideal for the fishing.
Next week, however, will bring a big change to our weather. We may very well see the coolest maximum temperatures since the first week of April, as well as with cloudy skies, periods of rain and somewhat chilly breezes.
The culprits are a strong, but shallow blast of colder air due to reach the coast by Monday and a deep trough to our west, which will send warm, moist southwest flow of air aloft over the shallow pool of cooler air. With a typical “overrunning pattern in place, clouds and periods of rain could linger through much of the week.
If there is any good news with this scenario, it is that rainfall amounts, though they may be persistent, do not figure to be excessive at this point time (though that could be subject to change as we move through the weekend into next week).
In any case, next week’s weather will definitely be “autumn-like!”
