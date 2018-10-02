Welcome sunshine has returned to our area after one of the wettest spells ever. This past month gave our area the second wettest September and the third wettest month ever. In addition, it may surprise nobody to learn that September, 2018 had more days with measurable rainfall (22) than any month ever since observations began in 1871.
One factor in this rain was the persistence of troughs along the Upper-Texas coast combined with deep tropical moisture. Another factor was the absence of any decent cold fronts to bring cool, dry air to the area. The lowest temperature in September in Galveston was only 73°, marking the warmest monthly September minimum since 2007.
So, what will October bring? Although there are no expectations of a repeat of September, it still appears as though the month may still continue to be somewhat wet. Rain chances may increase some this weekend as an upper-level trough moving through the Plains, promotes a deep southerly flow of moisture over Southeast Texas.
Looking further ahead, the GFS model still tries to bring a fairly vigorous push of cooler air to our area by mid-October, though the other models do not seem so enthusiastic about that prospect.
Finally, we continue to look at the Tropics. Although tropical storms and hurricanes are fairly rare in our area in October, they still can occur. Currently, the National Hurricane Center is calling for a 20% chance of development in the southwest Caribbean over the coming 5 days. Most early models seem to hint that this will remain well east of our area, but it will be worth keeping an eye on it as early forecasts put it either eventually in the eastern Gulf of Mexico or over Central America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.