The official 2019 season for the Tropical Atlantic Basin begins tomorrow. As if on schedule, we do have an area of broad low pressure moving northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula that has some potential for development as it moves into the Bay of Campeche.
The good news for us is that the area of low pressure is expected to remain along the Mexican coast and is not currently expected (at this point in time) to be a major threat to the Texas coast. Nevertheless, deep tropical moisture is expected to make its way up the Texas coast and may bring a good chance of rain by the middle of next week.
While rain may not be needed, or even wanted, over parts of Galveston County, especially those areas that saw the downpours yesterday and are at risk for more rain this evening, Galveston Island and areas along the coast have only received 0.02 inch of rain over the past 17 days and would welcome some tropical showers.
By the way, this is a good time to remind readers that the city of Galveston will have its annual Hurricane Awareness meeting tomorrow and that most cities in the County will be having theirs over the coming week or so.
