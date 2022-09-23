The National Hurricane Center upgraded the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea to Tropical Depression No. 9.
The depression was about 615 miles east-southeast of Jamaica. The system was moving west-northwest at 13 mph with sustained wind speeds of 35 mph.
Rapid intensification is expected over the coming few days with the storm expected to become Hurricane Hermine with 110 mph winds by the time it approaches southern Florida on Wednesday.
While forecast models favor a path over western Cuba and Florida, this is far from a slam dunk. Subtle changes in projected pressure patterns could shift the track by several hundred miles. Still, the overall trend is encouraging for those of us who live along the Texas coast.
Meanwhile, closer to home, an upper-level high anchored over Texas continues to bring sunny, dry, record warm temperatures to the county. Thursday afternoon’s 95 degrees in Galveston tied for the all-time high temperature for the date, first set in 2005. Elsewhere, un-autumn like highs of 96 degrees at League City, 99 degrees at Hobby Airport and 98 degrees at Houston Intercontinental baked the region.
Current upper-level map:
Looking ahead, a pattern shift that will see the upper-level high shifting west as a deep low-pressure trough develops to the east (encouraging the developing hurricane to track north) will bring cooler temperatures to our area by early Tuesday with morning lows dipping into the low 70s across much of the county. Even better, a reinforcing push of cooler air may bring morning lows in the 60s by next Friday.
Monday’s forecast upper-level map:
Regrettably, this means little to no rain for our area through the end of the month.
I will take drought over a hurricane any day of the week, however.
