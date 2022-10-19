As expected, the strongest cold front so far this season brought wind gusts to 39 mph and the coldest temperatures so far this season to the county.
Low temperatures Wednesday morning dipped to 50 degrees at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, giving that location its chilliest temperature since a 50-degree low last March 15.
The 45-degree reading in the Friendswood area was the coldest at that locale since March 13.
Meanwhile, sunny skies will result in high temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and the mid-70s as high pressure shifts east, and winds gradually bring us southwest to southwest winds as we move into the later part of this week.
By this weekend, temperatures will rebound into the low to mid-80s across most of the county along breezy southerly winds and sunny skies.
Looking ahead at next week, we have a quite ambiguous outlook.
Models have been generally looking at another cold front reaching the coast by late Monday or Tuesday. In addition, they have been hinting at another chance of rain as the front passes through.
This outlook is based upon the expected movement of an upper-level trough and low moving into the Plains from the Rockies, a weak disturbance tracking east along the southern jet stream, some upper-level moisture from a decaying tropical system expected to move inland over Mexico from the Pacific and, of course, the approaching cold front.
However, the latest models have trended to keep the upper-level trough less amplified and the upper-level low further north, meaning that there will be less support for both a strong frontal passage and for needed precipitation.
Given this, we can expect some rain, but total amounts averaging about ¾ of inch from Monday through Wednesday. Likewise, the front will bring cooler and drier air in its wake, but nothing comparable to the chilly conditions behind our current front.
