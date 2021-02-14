Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings are now in effect for most of Texas, including Galveston County. A reinforcing surge of arctic air, an upper-level low pressure trough and a developing low in the Gulf of Mexico will bring periods of cold rain to the County today changing into freezing rain or drizzle, sleet and possibly snow overnight tonight and on Monday.
While significant snowfall will most likely be concentrated north of the County, freezing rain and sleet could make for hazardous conditions locally with ice on roads and bridges being a distinct threat.
• 24-Hour Probability of Freezing Rain Accumulating ≥ .01"
In addition, gusty winds up to gale force levels will create dangerous wind chills locally with temperatures plunging below 20° over most, if not all, the County by Tuesday morning as the system tracks east.
Sunny skies appearing on Tuesday should bring afternoon temperatures above freezing, increasing clouds, windy conditions and rain will be likely by early Wednesday as another surge of cold air brings a chance of a light freeze to the area by Friday morning.
