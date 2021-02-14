Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with rain changing to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

