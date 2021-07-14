A weak trough over South Texas, ample low level moisture, daytime heating and the afternoon seabreeze front will continue to provide scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southeast Texas for the foreseeable future. Due to the scattered nature of storm development, rainfall amounts will vary considerably from day to day, with some areas receiving up to 1-2 inches and others seeing less than ¼ inch of rain
High pressure extending from the mid-Atlantic to Texas will keep light to moderate southeast winds and seasonably hot temperatures through this weekend with high temperatures running from near 90 in Galveston to the low-90’s over inland areas of the County.
Looking further ahead, rain chances may decrease a little through the weekend, but increase by the middle of the next week as a weak cold front dips south into Texas, producing more widespread rains for Southeast Texas.
Finally, the Tropics remain fairly quiet. A non-tropical low in the Atlantic south of NewFoundland is given a slight (10%) chance of development but is generally not expected to be much of a threat to the United States.
On the good news side, the latest intermediate forecast models (14-16 days) continue to show no significant development through the later part of this month. If these outlooks hold up, it will present a distinct contrast with last year, which saw 3 tropical storms and 2 hurricanes develop in the month of July (as opposed to the 1 hurricane (Elsa) which raked Florida last week.
While plenty of tropical waves continue to track across the Atlantic at this time, high pressure to the north is keeping those systems far to the south as well as producing strong trade winds across the region.
Still, tropical activity can develop very quickly this time of year, so we cannot rule out a sudden uptick in activity either this month. And, of course, we can be reasonably sure that activity will pick up dramatically as we enter the peak of Hurricane Season in August and September.
