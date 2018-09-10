A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow as heavy downpours rolled into Galveston as expected. A stalled frontal boundary along the coast, a coastal trough and abundant moisture are the main drivers behind this stormy outlook. Although we may see a break in the rain this evening, there is every reason to believe that this could continue for another couple of days, if not longer. Isolated amounts of 2-4 inches are not out of the question with higher totals possible in some areas.
Meanwhile, there is plenty of action in the Tropics with Major Hurricane Florence posing a very serious threat to South and North Carolina. This storm, with sustained winds up to 130-mph and potential for even more intensification, has potential to be a catastrophic event along the mid-Atlantic coastal region.
Closer to home, in addition to our flood threat, there are a couple of systems that could impact Galveston County. The first, and most likely to affect our weather, is a tropical wave that now has a 50% chance of developing into an organized system as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico with a possible landfall on the southern or central Texas Gulf coast.
Fortunately, development, if any, will be modest compared to the hurricanes now spinning in the Atlantic due to the level of wind shear over the Gulf. Still, it could bring another round of rain to an already soaked County.
Finally, we have Hurricane Isaac heading west on a general path for the Caribbean. This time of year we should always pay attention to any hurricane headed for the Caribbean Sea as that puts it in position for an eventual track into the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is that high wind shear over the Caribbean is likely to weaken the system as it moves into that region. Also, there is some uncertainty whether Isaac will continue west or turn to the north. In any case, we have plenty of time to observe it before it could become a threat locally.
Thank God, been waiting for you to post something, we need our Stan! Man, crazy, all summer long hardly anything, now it's September & we've got FOUR active storms in the Atlantic?!! 11th time in recorded history this has happened, & now this annoying little thing near the Yucatan too! That'll make 5 if it forms.
Sorry, correction: 3 active hurricanes, who knows what the 4th system, the one near the Yucatan, will do.
