Spring will officially arrive on Wednesday, accompanied by a full moon and probably clear enough skies to make for a fine spring evening. Sunny skies through the end of week may also cheer up those weary of the persistent clouds, fog and rain that have prevailed over the past couple of months. Certainly, our weather today is a far cry from the all-time March record high of 89° observed on this day last year.
Other good news is that we will be in pattern that will keep any really cold weather away for the next couple of weeks. Normal temperatures this time of year, run from lows near 57 degrees and highs near 71 currently to lows of 60 and highs near 73 by the end of the month. Looking ahead, our temperatures should not deviate much from these norms, with slightly above normal conditions over the next week or so with near normal temperatures as we head into the last part of the month.
Although a weak cold front will reach the coast Wednesday night, it will mostly keep temperatures near normal for this time of year.
A slightly more vigorous cold front may move through the County by next Tuesday, leading to dry, sunny, cooler (but not cold) weather. The front may be preceded by showers and thunderstorms, as an upper-level low pressure trough tracks across the southern and central Plains. Currently, the models are trending drier for Southeast Texas. As typical for early spring, the heaviest rain and best chance for any severe weather will be off to our north and northeast.
In other words, spring may finally be here after what felt like a long, dreary winter!
