The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning predicted another day of heat in Galveston County with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90s across most portions of the County.
The forecast high for Galveston Island today was 97 degrees, which would exceed the previous all-time high for the day of 96 degrees set in 2016.
However, fairly widespread cloud cover Wednesday morning and continuing into midday is making it less likely that temperatures will get as high as forecast this morning.
Still, I could feel the mugginess when I walked my dog this morning and conditions will still hover near dangerous heat index levels.
But a late summer cold front moving into Texas over the coming two to three days will bring relief from the heat with increased cloudiness and rain chances.
Although the front will likely stall near or before it reaches the coast, it should set off a round of thunderstorms that may creep into Galveston County later Thursday and early on Friday. Adding to precipitations prospects is the fact that deep tropical air is likely to pool along and south of the frontal boundary as it slides south.
Forecast surface map for early Friday:
Moisture content forecast map for early Friday:
Although the heaviest rains will be concentrated north of our area, with amounts of ¼ to ½ inch most common, a few spots could get heavier amounts in thunderstorms as the complex weather moves southward into our area.
Precipitation outlooks for Thursday through Saturday:
Looking ahead, there are reasons to believe that normal to above normal precipitation amounts will be likely for the next couple of weeks.
First, a tropical disturbance along the Central American coast should move northwestward toward northeast Mexico or Deep South Texas over the next few days.
While this seems unlikely to directly impact our area, it will help to funnel additional moisture northward into our area, keeping showery weather in our picture through the weekend and into early next week.
In addition, an upper-level low pressure trough is likely to dig southward into Texas and Louisiana by the middle of next week, prolonging unsettled conditions over Southeast Texas.
Upper-level forecast map for Wednesday, Aug. 24:
As a result of these factors, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for near normal to above normal rainfall through the end of this month.
Needless to say, I will not be disappointed with this trend if it materializes.
