When the forecast models came in shortly after noon, I was surprised to see a sudden shift in the American Model (the GFS), the European model and a couple of other models. It showed a northward track for Tropical Storm Marco instead of the previously expected westward turn toward the Texas coast. However, the 1 p.m. intermediate forecast track and cone from the National Hurricane Center still depicted a turn toward the west and the Texas coast.
So, I decided to wait until the 4 pm Advisory came in National Hurricane Center to see if there had been a change in the track and cone for Marco announcing big changes to this afternoon’s forecast for Marco. The new advisory projected landfall on the Southeast Louisiana coast Monday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane with 85-mph sustained winds.
As a result, the threat has lessened considerably for the upper Texas coast and a Hurricane Watch has now been issued for a large portion of the Louisiana coastline. In addition, there will be some flash flood potential in the region as well.
Sadly, the latest outlook for Tropical Storm Laura suggests it will make landfall in virtually the same location two days later by Wednesday afternoon.
Still, given the uncertainty and the problems that the models have had forecasting these two storms, I will not assume that there will not be further adjustments over the next day or two that could either lessen or increase impacts locally. So, I will be monitoring both systems closely over this coming week.
