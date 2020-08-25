The 10 am Advisory from the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the Hurricane Watch to a Hurricane Warning from San Luis Pass to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. The Storm Surge Watch likewise has been revised to a Storm Surge Warning as Hurricane Laura continues towards the Upper-Texas coast or Southwest Louisiana coast.
• Hurricane Laura Public Advisory
Otherwise, there have been few changes with the outlook overall with 10 am advisory. Basically, we are looking at a Category 3 hurricane with projected 115-mph sustained winds at landfall somewhere between Galveston Island and the middle Louisiana coast late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
The next intermediate advisory is at 1 pm, CDT and the next full advisory is at 4pm. Since a number of new model runs will come in between noon and 2pm, we would expect any track or intensity changes to show up in one or both of those advisories.
(1) comment
Thanks stan
