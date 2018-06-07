Actually this morning’s blog could be more accurately titled “grasping at straws”. There is no doubt that much of the County, especially near the coast is in dire need of some decent rain, due to the current spell of dry, hot weather.
In the past 14 days the Weather Service Office in League City has received but 0.26” of rain and the official recording station in Galveston, but 0.24”. In addition, the average temperature so far this month in League City is 85.3° … a whopping 6.7° warmer than would be expected and in Galveston a steamy 84.8°.
This August like heat, combined with long sunny days and high evaporation rates, has resulted in more than one person asking me, “when is it going to rain”?
Unfortunately, it is difficult for me to provide an encouraging answer to that question. Chances for some isolated to widely scattered rains do seem to be increasing a little as our dominant upper-level high pressure area shifts west and a little deeper Gulf moisture flows into the region. Still, area wide, substantial precipitation seems unlikely anytime soon.
Later this next week, an upper-level low in the western Gulf of Mexico may also increase rain chances some locally and the Climate Prediction Center is trending towards somewhat better rain chances over the coming 6-10 days.
Still, the overall pattern appears unfavorable for any significant precipitation.
As usual for this time of year, we do look to the tropics as one source of rain (welcome or not). There are some indications that wetter weather (due in part to tropical activity) may affect the northern Gulf Coast in about 7 to 16 days from now.
One possible source may be a tropical system that the GFS model develops near the Yucatan and then sends the system north on a track similar to that taken by Alberto. Only some of the models, however, are showing this and so it is speculative at best. In addition, if it did take the expected path, it would be too far east to provide much precipitation locally.
Summer, however, is a strange time for forecasting rain as a very slight change in an existing pattern can result in significant rain. So, while a break in our late spring, early summer drought seems unlikely, I do not think it can be ruled out completely. At least that is my hope!
