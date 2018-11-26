A windy, cold front brought low temperatures into the 40’s across Galveston, Texas this morning. Winds gusting as high as 36-mph in Galveston made the air feel even colder.
The good news is, if you do not like cold, is that this spell of chilly weather will be brief with afternoon temperatures reaching the 70’s by Thursday afternoon, as southerly winds return to the area.
Looking further ahead, a weak cold front will reach the coast by this weekend, bringing a slight chance of light rain and slightly cooler conditions. But this will be followed by a quick warm-up for the early part of next week, giving us another spell of milder weather for much of December.
However, keeping with our progressive weather pattern (one in which fronts and disturbances move quickly across the nation), some intermediate forecast models are hinting at a more robust punch of cold air reaching the coast late next week.
In other words, if you do not like the current weather, just wait a little while!
