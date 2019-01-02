An active southern jet stream, relatively cool air at the surface, and an approaching upper-level low is bringing wet weather to Southeast Texas and even some freezing rain in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Prospects of continued rains, some heavy tonight and early tomorrow, have led to a Flash Flood Watch for the area.
Current upper-level weather map
While 1-3 inches will be possible over the coming 24 hours, so far rainfall amounts have been quite modest, generally averaging around 1/4 to 1/3 inch across most of the county.
On a positive note, it is looking as though the main threats from the rain will be due to saturated soil conditions rather than intense, heavy rain. That is, rainfall totals will be more a reflection of the long duration of the precipitation rather than heavy downpours per se. If this holds, then the threat of urban street flooding will be decreased to some degree in contrast to similar amounts accumulating over a short period of time.
Meanwhile, looking ahead, high pressure moving in behind this system should bring sunny, seasonably chilly weather to the county this weekend, providing relief for those weary of the clouds and rain.
Day 3 upper-level forecast map
While we obviously need to see how this storm system unfolds, and pay attention to local advisories, conditions may not be quite as dire here as areas off to our north and east where precipitation amounts of 3-4 inches and heavier downpours may be possible.
