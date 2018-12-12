A Gale Watch has been issued for Galveston Bay and offshore waters from this afternoon into Friday afternoon as yet another storm system and cold front approaches the area over the coming 24 hours. Brisk winds of 20-35 mph can be expected with gusts up to 45 mph along the coast and offshore.
In addition, brief heavy rains can be expected ahead of and along the frontal passage as an upper-level low and associated trough moves across Texas overnight and Thursday.
While clouds may be slow to clear out as the system gradually moves out of the area, we should see breezy conditions with low temperatures in the 40s again for Friday and Saturday mornings along with some sunshine.
Looking further down the road, we can expect more of the same kind of changeable weather over the coming seven days or so, with a warm-up by mid-week, followed by increasing clouds and rain chances as yet another system moves in from the west.
Hey, Stan, how much rain did we get last Friday night???
3.29 inches at Scholes Field in Galveston and 4.29 at League City (both counting some light rain on Saturday).
