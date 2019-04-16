Although storm systems have moved across Texas on a regular basis, rain is still needed in most of Galveston County as we move through the third week of April. The system that passed through the area on Friday and Saturday brought only 0.01 inch of rain to Galveston and only 0.13 inch to League City. This left the Island only 0.43 inch of rain for April (or 1.07 inch less than would be expected) and League City with 1.13 inch (or 0.51 inch below normal for mid-month). As a result, much of the County is classified as being abnormally dry and in need of additional moisture.
Fortunately, models seem to suggest a slightly better chance for meaningful rainfall with our next system which is characterized by a developing upper-level trough expected to move into the Plains by Wednesday and Thursday and an associated cold front.
While upper-level dynamics are still not ideal for our area, they may be sufficient to provide more needed precipitation than our last round. However, as with this weekend’s system, the best chance for rain and the greatest threat of severe weather will be off to our north and east.
• Storm Prediction Center's Day 2 Convective Outlook
Fortunately, the cold front does not appear to be as potent as the one that dropped temperatures to 49° Sunday morning in Galveston and 47° in League City and should set the stage for seasonably cool to mild conditions and mostly sunny skies for most of this coming weekend.
