Thunderstorms rumbled across Galveston County on Sunday. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 ½ inches in parts of Texas City and the east end of Galveston were accompanied by brilliant lightning and booming thunder.
One of the reasons for the sudden blow-up of storms was a very deep flow of moisture into the area in excess of 2 on the precipitable water scale (a good measure of total atmospheric water content). It doesn’t take much of a trigger (daytime heating, weak upper-level disturbances, an approaching frontal boundary or outflow from existing storms) to set off thunderstorms with such high precipitable water values and that is what we saw Sunday.
More heavy rain will be possible later today, tonight and Tuesday as a weak cold front moves south to near the coast overnight and into early morning. Additional precipitation amounts of 1-2 inches (with more in some spots) is likely between Monday and Wednesday.
The weather should settle down to a more typical summertime pattern by mid- to late week as high pressure builds back into the area. This will mean a return to warmer temperatures and isolated to scattered thundershowers along the sea-breeze front during afternoon hours.
Looking ahead, there will be a return to higher rain chances by Sunday and Monday as an upper-level trough moves into the Great Lakes leaving a weakness between high pressure over the West and to our east. This will enable another weak cold front to move into Texas before stalling and help to destabilize the moist atmosphere ahead of the front over Southeast Texas.
Finally, as Tropical Storm Claudette moves east-northeastward into the Atlantic, a new disturbance has developed in the Tropical Atlantic east-southeast of the Windward Islands. While only given a 20 percent chance of developing over the coming five days, it is another reminder that we may well on our way to an active hurricane season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.