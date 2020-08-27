Hurricane Laura roared ashore over Cameron, Louisiana around 1 am this morning (approximately 85 miles east-northeast of Galveston Island) as a strong Category 4 with an estimated 150-mph sustained winds in that area. The hurricane has continued moving generally to the north and is located about 55-miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana still packing 75-mph sustained winds.
While too early to know the full extent of devastation in the Lake Charles and Cameron areas, we know that Lake Charles (30 miles inland) did record 98-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts during the peak of the storm. Even, Alexandria (90 miles inland) reported 58-mph sustained winds and 86-mph as the storm moved north.
By contrast, Galveston County was fortunate indeed. The peak sustained wind at Scholes Field in Galveston was 30-mph and the peak gust 38-mph (not much different than we see with most robust cold frontal passages). No power outages were reported, peak tide levels stayed well within the 3-5 foot projections and are continuing to return to normal. Meanwhile, heavy rain was not a factor.
The Bolivar Peninsula and the Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange areas, had greater impacts as was predicted. Beaumont reported 36-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts, while Port Arthur reported 48-mph sustained winds and 72-mph gusts. Winds were higher at Orange, Texas, but the power failed before peak winds could be recorded.
In retrospect, these impacts in Texas were less than were expected. Part of the reason is that Laura tracked along the eastern part of the forecast cone, moving ashore 25-miles east of Sabine Pass. Had the system been 25-35 miles further west, the Upper-Texas coast and Galveston would have seen correspondingly more impacts. Also, the angle of approach once the system veered north played in our favor locally.
This can be easily demonstrated by looking at the local impacts from Hurricane Audrey in June 1957 and Hurricane Rita in September 2005. With Audrey, Galveston endured 61-mph sustained winds and 78-mph gusts along with a 6.5-foot tidal surge. Moderate damage was widespread on Galveston Island, due to winds and storm surge. With Hurricane Rita, peak wind gusts in the Galveston area ranged from 62-mph to 74-mph with widespread power outages and some wind damage on the Island.
Overall, the area came through this serious threat about as well as could be expected, given the various possibilities. While some may be unhappy with the evacuation order for the Island and other areas emergency officials really had no other realistic option. A change in the path of 50 miles would have resulted in some much different impacts locally. However, if they waited until certainty reigned, it would be too late for an orderly evacuation. In my opinion, we have much to be grateful for locally. With minor changes in Laura’s path, we could be dealing with a catastrophe today rather than a feeling of relief.
