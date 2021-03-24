Thunderstorms rumbled across Galveston County early yesterday associated with an approaching frontal boundary and an upper-level disturbance. While amounts across most of the County were close to the projected ¼ to ¾ inch range, areas close to the coast were unexpectedly inundated with the heaviest rains since late November.

The rapid erosion of stable air aloft created conditions for the robust development of thunderstorms over the southern third of the County. Consequently, parts of Galveston received up to 2 ¾ inches of rain early Tuesday, along with localized street flooding.

County rainfall totals before 7am Tuesday

County rainfall totals before 7am Tuesday
County totals after 7 am Tuesday

County totals after 7 am Tuesday

The next round of rain will be associated with an another approaching cold front and an unstable upper-level southwest flow east of an upper-level low over the Southwestern U.S. Again, overall rain amounts are expected to be relatively modest over our area, but there will be enough instability to create the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms. Fortunately, the best chances for heavy rain and severe weather will be off to our north and east.

Surface Weather Map
Strong Storms Tonight
48-Hour Day 1-2 QPF
Upper-level map

Upper-level map

Rain chances will linger through mid-day tomorrow with improving conditions likely for Friday.

WPC Fronts

However, with the upper-level low lingering to the west, a slight chance of rain could appear again by Saturday or Sunday.

Tags

Locations

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription