Drier weather moved in yesterday behind a weak cold front bringing lower humidity levels to our area. While there has been little change in temperature locally behind this front, the lowered humidity did make temperatures somewhat more bearable than they have been. Unfortunately, much of the County did not get the anticipated rains. So far this month, League City has received only 0.44” of rain (1.85” less than would be expected) while Scholes Field in Galveston has recorded but 0.14” of precipitation so far this month.
Looking ahead, there is little prospect for much rain anytime soon for the County. However, a second push of drier air will keep humidity levels from bounding back to the muggy levels we have seen much of this month. Another weak front should move off the coast. Although this may set off a few thundershowers, widespread rain is not anticipated with this as moisture levels decrease yet again.
Although not as immediate, of more widespread concern, is a couple of tropical disturbances track west to west-northwest across the Caribbean Sea and central Tropical Atlantic. Currently, the National Hurricane Center gives the system in the Caribbean (Invest 97) a 60% chance of developing over the coming 5-days, while the system further east (Invest 98) has a 90% chance of development.
Of most immediate concern is Invest 97, which is currently an open 1010 MB low along a westward moving tropical wave.
Models are in fairly good agreement that Invest 97 will track in the general direction of the Yucatan this week. Beyond that, however, there is a lot of uncertainty both as to the long-term track and the degree of development.
Much uncertainty also persists with the fate of Invest 98 with a wide range of possible tracks over the long run.
However, both have the possibilities of moving into the Gulf of Mexico. The Climate Prediction Center gives one possible scenario by next Tuesday with a possibly disorganized low (the former Invest 97) located south-southeast of Brownsville and a somewhat better organized system (the former Invest 98) off the northwest coast of Cuba.
While this forecast map is just one possible projection this far out in time, what is certain is that these systems will bear watching as we move through this week and into next weekend.
