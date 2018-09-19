The sunny, dry weather of late has been more than welcome for most County residents, but it appears that another wet spell is on its way.
But before I get into this, I have a graphic that the local office of the National Weather Service Office in League City/Dickinson has put out regarding this summer’s weather. If you thought it seemed unusually hot this summer, you were correct. Galveston has its 7th warmest summer ever, while Houston had its 6th warmest and Hobby Airport its 4th warmest.
Back to the change to a wetter pattern, there are several factors involved in this trend. The first has to do with deeper moisture moving into the region from both the Pacific off of Mexico as well as the northwest Caribbean. The second has to do with a weakening of the upper-level high pressure area as it drifts off to the northeast. The third is a mid to upper-level disturbance due to track northeastward across Texas, and the fourth has to do with weak easterly waves and disturbances expected to move west across the Gulf of Mexico over the next week or so.
• Precipitable water loop (Indicator of overall moisture levels)
Fortunately, precipitation levels are not expected to be anywhere near what we saw last week or over the Labor Day weekend. Some locally heavy rain will be possible, but the really heavy amount should be over northwest Texas and Oklahoma.
Finally, looking at the Tropics: there are a couple of areas with some potential for development. The first is a disturbance in the Atlantic midway between the Azores and Bermuda. This will be of little concern locally. The second is a tropical wave about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. This has been given a 20% chance for developing over the coming five days. So far, forecast models do not seem to worried about this. Nevertheless, I always prefer to keep an eye on any system headed in the general direction of the Caribbean.
(1) comment
You should go pro, Stan. You're more accurate than the mainstreamers....
