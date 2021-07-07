The Houston-Galveston National Weather Service Office has posted a Flash Flood Watch for Galveston County through Thursday.
Rains yesterday and last night totaled another inch to 1.5 inches across the area.
The culprit continues to be a low over South Texas, in conjunction with a coastal trough and an influx of deep tropical moisture.
A high risk of dangerous rip-currents will linger as well.
Conditions should begin to improve by late Friday into Saturday as the low moves west and weak high pressure builds into our area. With moisture levels remaining high and daytime heating, showers and some thunderstorms should continue through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.