At 10 am, the National Hurricane Center announced that a tropical cyclone is likely to form in the northern Gulf of Mexico and may present a threat to Louisiana or the Upper-Texas coast. At that time, the system was centered near 25.8 N and 86.4 W., or about 170 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Sustained winds were 30-mph and central barometric pressure was 1011 MB (29.86”). The disturbance was moving to the west-southwest at 8-mph.
Although most models project a landfall over Louisiana with the system turning north prior to reaching the Texas coast, it would take very little deviation in its track to directly impact the Texas coast. Therefore, it will be important to monitor updates and forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service. In addition, I will provide updated information when it is available.
