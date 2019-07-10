At 10 am, the National Hurricane Center announced that a tropical cyclone is likely to form in the northern Gulf of Mexico and may present a threat to Louisiana or the Upper-Texas coast. At that time, the system was centered near 25.8 N and 86.4 W., or about 170 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Sustained winds were 30-mph and central barometric pressure was 1011 MB (29.86”). The disturbance was moving to the west-southwest at 8-mph.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two
GOES-East

Although most models project a landfall over Louisiana with the system turning north prior to reaching the Texas coast, it would take very little deviation in its track to directly impact the Texas coast. Therefore, it will be important to monitor updates and forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service. In addition, I will provide updated information when it is available.

SPC Mesoscale Analysis

SPC Mesoscale Analysis
Early-cycle track guidance

Locations

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription