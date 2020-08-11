Our summertime doldrums will continue a while longer with mostly sunny skies, a few widely scattered thundershowers to bring temporary relief to some lucky areas and light winds, averaging around 11.7 MPH in Galveston.
Upper-level high pressure extending from the northern Gulf of Mexico through Louisiana and Oklahoma into the Desert Southwest and northwest Mexico is the primary culprit bringing hot, dry conditions locally. Temperatures so far this month are running 2.3° above normal in Galveston and 2.8° above in League City/Dickinson, bringing the typically uncomfortable warmth characteristic of early to mid-August.
This current weather pattern will also lead to mostly dry conditions into this weekend. However, a pattern change will bring more clouds and a somewhat enhanced chance for more widespread precipitation by early next week. By then, high pressure will slide off to the west while a deep trough develops to our east. This will result in north to northwest winds aloft and may even bring a weak cold front fairly far south into Texas. If this prognosis holds true, then rain chances should be enhanced early next week.
• Seven Day Precipitation Outlook
An even better side effect of the trough developing to the east is that it is likely to steer the tropical disturbance in the Atlantic (Invest 95) off towards the northeast over time.
While it is far too soon to assume we are out of the woods with respect to this latest tropical system, the intermediate-term models are consistent enough that I am not going to lie in bed worrying about it at this point in time. I will, however, keep a wary eye on it and report any changes in outlook if they materialize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.