Spring is in the air and that means changeable weather!
A couple of Pacific cold fronts, a lingering frontal boundary over South and Southeast Texas and an upper-level low over the West, will bring some changes to our weather this coming week and weekend. The first front is likely to move into West Texas by early tomorrow, bringing an enhanced probability of severe thunderstorms over that region later today and tomorrow.
• Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Convective Outlook
Some storm activity will also be likely over Southeast Texas and Galveston County later tomorrow into tomorrow night, though rains locally are likely to be somewhat modest, averaging an inch or less in most areas, with the heaviest rain and greatest chance of severe storms remaining off to our north and northeast.
• Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Convective Outlook
High pressure moving in behind the second (and stronger cold front) late Thursday into the weekend will result in a return to more seasonably chilly conditions. Any cool down, however, will be minimal compared to our last cold front, with low temperatures dipping into the upper-40’s in Houston and northwest areas of the County and the lower-50’s around the Bay and on Galveston Island.
The good news is that we are likely to see some sun this weekend and the dry, high pressure will drive out the fog for the time being. However, due to persistent southwest winds aloft, we cannot rule out clouds and some rain chances lingering behind the front. Still, the overall outlook for this weekend, is fairly good weather-wise if you do not mind somewhat cooler temperatures.
