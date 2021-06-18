At 10 am the poorly defined center of Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 was 220 miles south of Morgan City. The storm was moving northeast at 14-mph on a track that will bring it ashore south-southeast of New Orleans Saturday morning. There is still a chance that the cyclone could organize enough before landfall to be labeled Sub-tropical Storm Claudette.
The major impacts in that area will be gusty winds, moderately elevated tides and heavy rains, possibly inundating an already water-logged area of the country.
The good news here is that impacts locally will be minimal with slightly higher tide levels, some rip currents, and rough seas offshore. Rainfall, here, will be modest with less than 0.25” at most areas in the County.
Meanwhile, a couple of people have asked me about precipitation since the bright sun and hot temperatures are stressing their gardens. While we cannot hope for much relief directly from Potential Tropical Cyclone, deep tropical moisture being pulled northward in the wake of the storm and a weak cold front moving south into East Texas before stalling, may be just the ticket to see some decent rains from late Sunday through early Wednesday.
