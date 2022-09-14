Conditions are expected to become more favorable for development as the disturbance moves near the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The irony for us, is that if the system stays weak, it's more likely to move westward toward the Gulf of Mexico; if it organizes, it will be more likely to take a more northerly path.
Looking at the latest intermediate models (the ECMFW, the GFS and the NAVGEM), they seem to favor a more northerly track, with the ECMFW showing our current threat, Tropical Depression No. 7 near Bermuda by Sept. 23, but depicting another system near Puerto Rico by that time.
The GFS has a similar scenario with Tropical Depression No. 7 near Bermuda, but areas of low pressure lingering near Puerto Rico and in the Caribbean Sea.
Meanwhile, the Naval Model (NAVGEM) shows a large, intense system north of Puerto Rico by next Wednesday.
All of this means we'll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming week.
Looking briefly at our local weather, we will see a return to more humid, summer-like conditions by this weekend as deep tropical moisture flows back into the area. The good news is it's likely to bring some needed precipitation to our area, although overall amounts generally are expected to be quite modest.
While I will miss the slightly cooler, less humid mornings of late, I won’t complain if we get some needed rain and any tropical systems stay well east of our area.
