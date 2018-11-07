Yesterday felt more like June than November, with an 84° high in Galveston setting a warm temperature record for the day, ironically eclipsing the 83° record high set just last year on November 6, 2017.
One more day of unusual warmth is in store (the temperature in both Houston and Galveston were already 80° at 9:30 am this morning).
Meanwhile, a weak cold front will drift near the coast later today, possibly setting off some showers and thunderstorms. However, a stronger cold front will roll in with a vengeance late Thursday into early Friday, helping to set off more rain. Even at the coast, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-50’s at the coast by Friday afternoon and evening along with strong northerly winds, with chilly, windy conditions with rain chances continuing through much of the weekend.
Looking further ahead, yet another strong cold front will reach the coast by late Monday or Tuesday, bringing more chilly weather to the area.
If you like it wet and on the cool side, the next one to two weeks should satisfy you!
• Days 1-7 Quantitative Precipitation Forecasts
Perhaps autumn is finally here to stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.