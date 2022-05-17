A late season cold front due to reach the coast by late Sunday or early Monday, as well as an upper-level disturbance due to move across the region later this week, will result in increased chances for rain across Galveston County.
In addition, slightly cooler temperatures may be in store as we finish the weekend and move into early next week with minimum temperatures dropping into the low 70s across much of the area.
Projected surface map for Sunday:
Minimum temperature outlook for Monday:
While precipitation amounts aren’t expected to be excessive, rain chances may remain reasonably high into early next week as the front stalls near the coast and heads back north as a warm front.
Meanwhile, on a more speculative note, some models still try to develop a tropical system over the western Caribbean, Yucatan and southern Gulf of Mexico late next week into next weekend.
Although the official hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1, development in the Gulf of Mexico cannot be ruled out.
GFS Forecast Model for Wednesday, May 25:
Navgem Model outlook for May 24:
European Model outlook for May 25:
While it is far too early to tell if these models may verify over the coming week, it is a good reminder that Hurricane Season is approaching, and it is time to work on hurricane planning and preparation.
By the way, the last time we saw a May tropical storm in the central or western Gulf of Mexico, was Tropical Storm Arlene, which brought tropical storm force winds and heavy rains to Louisiana as it may landfall on May 30-31 that year.
