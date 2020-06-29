High pressure to the east and low pressure to the west is resulting in brisk southerly winds and dangerous rip currents as we move into the new week.
The southerly winds are also adding to hot temperatures and heat indexes over 100 degrees locally.
Meanwhile, hazy skies continue as more Saharan dust works its way from the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico to Southeast Texas over the next couple of days.
With relatively stable air in place for much of the week, dry weather is likely to prevail with only a slight chance of spotty thundershowers. This may change through this coming weekend into early next week because of a pattern change.
Upper-level high pressure over the state this week, should slowly erode as a low pressure trough develops to the east and begins edging southwestward into Southeast Texas.
This should result in a cooler, more unstable air mass aloft, increased rain chances and slightly lower afternoon temperatures for Galveston County as we move through the weekend into next Monday.
In other words, we should continue with fairly typical late June, early July weather.
