Before looking at our changing weather pattern, I first want to talk about our luck in getting needed rainfall on Tuesday, especially near the coast.
I was sitting on my porch Tuesday afternoon, watching an outflow boundary/gust front and associated band of rain moving southwestward across Galveston Island. These storms developed rapidly as they encountered another line of thunderstorms edging east-southeast, resulting in the heaviest rainfall on the Island since October 1-2 of last year with 1.80 inch of rain measured at Scholes Field and other amounts of more than 2 ½ inches across the central part of Galveston. The rain ensured that April would not go into the record books as one of the 10 driest ever for Galveston and brought some relief from our spring drought.
The rains on the Mainland were not quite so generous with precipitation amounts generally ranging from ½ to ¾ inch across most areas. The National Weather Service Office at League City recorded only 0.49 inch, bringing the month’s total rainfall there to only 0.67 Inch (or 3.25 inches less than would be expected by this point in April).
Meanwhile, the overall weather pattern shows a distinct trend towards a more summer-like pattern with a sub-tropical high anchored to our south. This will have the effect of blocking cool fronts from making it into our area and keeping most upper-level disturbances well off to our north.
This developing pattern is making it likely that a cold front due to move into Texas this weekend will probably stall somewhat north of our area, both limiting our rain chances and any possibility of another brief spell of cooler, less humid conditions.
In the longer term, there will still be a slight chance of a cold front reaching the coast around Friday, May 6, however, the models remain divided on this prospect. If it does, we may see an enhanced chance for rain with the frontal passage.
Still, the overall trend is for muggy, May conditions to prevail as we move into early May.
