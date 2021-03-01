A cold front slowly sagging south across southeast Texas will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to Galveston County, along with cooler weather for much of this week. In addition, the front should clear out the fog that has prevailed over the past few days.
Unfortunately, an upper-level low and trough moving east across Texas will keep clouds and rain chances in our picture through tomorrow. Overall, precipitation amounts should be generally less than an inch across much of the county, though higher amounts will be possible in some thunderstorms.
Although the cold front will bring gusty winds and low temperatures in the 40s to low 50s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the cool-down will be a far cry from our recent Arctic blast.
I have had a couple of people ask me about what our chances are of avoiding another freeze before spring weather really takes over. There are two ways to look at this. One is climatological (what does history tell us about March freezes in Galveston County) and the other is more strictly weather related (what are the models saying about our probable weather as we move through March).
Climatologically, our chances of a March freeze are quite low (especially near the coast and Bay). Looking back 40 years, Galveston has had only three days when the temperature dipped below 32 degrees in March (with a 26-degree low on March 2, 1980 and a 27-degree low on March 6, 1989). The Island did have a near miss with 33-degree low on March 10, 1996. There were also near misses in 2019 with a 35-degree low and in 2014 with a 34-degree low on the island. Still, going strictly by the record, there appears to be only about 7.5 percent chance of a March freeze on the island.
The picture is somewhat different for inland areas of the county, especially western and northwestern parts. There have been light March freezes in those locales in 2019 and 2014. Looking back further, it appears as though there is about 20 percent probability of a March freeze in those areas.
Now, looking at the weather patterns, the intermediate-term GFS and Euro models show no indication of any major cold outbreaks through mid-March and the generally outlook is for milder than normal conditions by the second week of this month.
However, as Maria Konnikova (psychologist, author, and expert on decision-making) notes, probabilities are not certainties. This is what makes weather forecasting both interesting and frustrating.
